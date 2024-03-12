'Pony' celebrates his 108th birthday as he shares his secret of a long and happy life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Francis Eric Moore, known as Pony, marked the momentous day on March 11. The 108-year-old, who was born when George V was the King, has two daughters, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter and, of course, he is a Pompey fan.

On his birthday, the eighth oldest man in the UK and the oldest man in Hampshire, was visited by former Pompey goalkeeper and current club ambassador Alan Knight, Havant’s mayor Rosy Raines, and two officers from the Army. Granddaughter Petra had been busy in the weeks leading up to March 11 to make sure there was a fuss, including a party with family, friends and dignitaries dropping in.

Mayor Rosy Raines said: “It was interesting to hear about his long life, how he had coped with the war and how he met his wife. It was also lovely to meet his family. In one word, he is amazing.”

Eric Moore with the card he received on his 108th birthday - alongside one of his previous cards from the Queen. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

Pony, a nickname given to him in the army, has lived through the reigns of five monarchs: George V, Edward VIII, George VI, Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III. The eldest of four children, with two sisters and a brother, he was born in 1916 to parents LilIan and Albert Edward in Wigan. His grandfather was a resident butler on the estate of Earl Crawford at Hay Hall. Pony’s father became a dentist in the days pre-NHS. He was the only dentist in the area and he considers he had a privileged upbringing. His mother died when he was young and while other relatives took in his siblings no one quite knew what to do with him. “So, I joined the army,” he said. “I joined the dental corps.”

Army days

As a young soldier, he remembers the George V Jubilee parade, marching past the King, from Crookham Barracks to Rushmoor Arena with all the horses. Pony spent 20 years in the army where he was posted all over the world. He spent time in Palestine in an RAF dental hospital in Tel Aviv, then on to Egypt to Alexandria in Mustafa barracks at the beginning of World War II. He spent eight years in Egypt, mostly Alexandria and it was there he met his future wife.

At the beginning of the war, Evelyn Adler was also posted to Mustafa barracks, Alexandria. Evelyn was a typist at the headquarters of the barracks in central registry, where all the mail was distributed to the different army departments.

Evelyn And Eric (Pony) Moore 1942, Alexandria Egypt Wedding

Pony was posted in the dental centre as part of the medical corps, (RAMC) at the beginning of the war. He was a Lance Corporal under Captain McNee, the dentist, he said: “As a regular in the Army, I was whipped out and made a sergeant. The Army was making up wartime formations.”

Working in the same building, he’s not quite sure how they met but ‘Eve’, as he called his wife, sang to entertain the troops running a concert party. “She had a beautiful voice,” he said.

The war frontline advanced within 32 miles of Alexandria; Pony didn’t see action. They were once attacked by Italians from the air but they failed and never came back, said Pony. They were married on April 12, 1942, in Alexandria and Evelyn’s dress was made from parachute silk. They had two daughters, Carole and Sue and Pony stayed serving in the army for 20 years. He was discharged from the army on returning from Singapore when it was discovered he had TB and couldn’t take up an officer commission.

Landing in Leigh Park – building houses

Rosy Reigns Mayor of Havant and consort Graham Reigns visiting Eric Moore on his 108th birthday. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

The Moore family of four finally ended up in Southsea in a hotel which was for transitioning Army families. He then went to the council to get some quarters and lived in Ramsdale Avenue when Leigh Park was first being built.

During this time, he and his late neighbour Brian Johnston from Scarborough and Brian’s cousin came knocking on his door one night with an idea. They talked about forming a self-build group. So they formed the Park House Self-build Housing Association Ltd where he became company secretary.

Pony, who said his favourite colour is green after his regimental colours, spent from 1965 to 1970 trying to get land to build houses. He said: “Havant council stuck their noses in the air and ignored me but I created such a stink with Portsmouth council, that Havant had to give way.”

Pony said he met a councillor who had plans to build 100 houses on Dunsbury Way and from there he got his land to build 16 houses, in two years, costing Portsmouth council £62,000 in 1970/72. He is very proud of the two cul-de-sacs that he helped build. By day he worked as an accountant at Plessy, then Licon, and in his spare time he was on the decorating group, he even put in the cornicing of his own house.

Eric Moore gets a visit - and exclusive Pompey birthday card - from Pompey legend Alan Knight on his 108th birthday. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

Secrets of a long life

Pony said he didn’t have any secrets to tell about how to achieve a long life. He doesn’t actually think his family is ‘long lived’ apart from himself. They mostly live to their 80s and 90s he said. But it turns out he doesn’t do stress. He said: “I don’t do stress, I just ignore it. It doesn’t happen. I sleep very well. When my head hits the pillow, I’m gone.”

How was he celebrating?There have been lots of family to celebrate with and friends, some flying in, like his daughter from Spain. Pony, who was a keen short mat bowler up to five years ago, only discovered he had a half-brother 10 years ago and they met on his 101st birthday. He said: “I am very pleased. Peter, he is a very good lad.”