The appeal raises vital funds to help veterans, current serving personnel, and their families, who have served and sacrificed for their country.

The charity, which organises the Poppy Appeal every October and November, relies on more than 3,500 dedicated volunteers to help deliver the appeal across the UK each year.

In the year to September 2022, people in the Armed Forces community in Hampshire have received more than 450 grants from Royal British Legion, totalling more than £340,000 to help with everything from housing, the cost of living, help with their mobility and getting back to work.

The Royal British Legion's new 100% paper poppy, available for Poppy Appeal from October 2023.

Julie Lax, community fundraiser for the RBL in South Hampshire, said: ‘We would encourage anyone who is interested in volunteering for the Poppy Appeal in Hampshire to get in touch with us to find out more.

‘If you are looking for a more active part in the appeal, we would love to have you as the Poppy Appeal organiser for Fareham. This role is crucial to delivering the Appeal in the city and includes distributing poppy boxes, organising a team of dedicated volunteers, and counting money. You will be fully supported in the role, including receiving training before the Poppy Appeal.

‘If you are well organised with excellent time management, capable of leading a small team, able to build key relationships and have strong verbal and written communications, a Poppy Appeal organiser role may be perfect for you.’

