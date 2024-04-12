Popular family restaurant chain owner Wildwood announces plans to close branches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wildwood in Whiteley

Tasty, the owner of Wildwood, has confirmed the closures which come as part of major restructuring plans. The Chichester venue joins the Port Solent and Whiteley restaurants as being at risk.

Tasty, which also runs locations under Dim T brand, said it suffered a “challenging” start to the year. Under the plans, the group would shut 18 branches, with two of these sites already closed.

Tasty currently operates 43 Wildwoods and six Dim-T pan-Asian restaurants, as well as two non-trading sites and three sub-let venues. Tasty said it expects to operate around 30 restaurants by the end of the current year.