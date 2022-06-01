Bolly Saffova-Said and her husband Zed have gone from despair to ecstasy after a ‘Cinderella story’ which has seen them start work at Meon Springs, Whitewool Farm in East Meon, following a whirlwind few days.

Tears and frustration at being forced to leave Hundred Acre Wood, West Walk, at the Forest of Bere in Wickham, in April have been replaced by disbelief and happiness at the dramatic turnaround.

Bolly and Zed

Bolly said: ‘I feel like I’ve died and gone to heaven. It’s beautiful here. We are so grateful.’

The Southsea couple were kicked off the Hundred Acre Wood site after seven years by the Forestry Commission having lost a tender pitch to Seahorse Café Bar.

It sparked a vigorous campaign to keep the couple at the site with a petition of 1,500 signatures.

Bitter tensions spilled over from supporters of Bolly and Zed and those of Seahorse, whose owner Sam White said she was victim to a defamatory smear campaign.

Bolly and Zed's new site at Meon Springs. Pic supplied

But a dramatic turn of events last week has now ended the misery for Bolly and Zed after they were offered the chance to pitch their trailer at Meon Springs ‘overlooking a beautiful river’.

Meon Springs is a diversified farming business that offers a host of activities including fishing, glamping and clay shooting in a picturesque rural retreat.

Supporters of Bolly and Zed had ‘whisked them away’ on a getaway at the location last week. By Saturday they had opened their trailer for business and graciously accepted the chance to do corporate catering for the site by owner Jamie Butler.

Bolly said: ‘It is fantastic. We are just trying to take it all in. We are counting our blessings. I think I’m still dreaming and can’t believe I’m here.

‘We were whisked away and turned up at the breathtaking location. During our stay Jamie said, “let’s talk business”, and from there we had meetings before he said, “You want to start on Saturday?” I couldn’t believe it.’

Bolly and Zed started on Saturday with around 400 of their supporters from Hundred Acre Wood turning up over the weekend to celebrate.

‘So many regulars of ours from Hundred Acre Wood turned up to welcome us, as well as walkers and those at Meon Springs. It was amazing. We look forward to seeing our regulars and making new friends,’ Bolly said.

‘I can’t believe how quickly things have happened. The possibilities are endless. We have our trailer and corporate catering but we want to expand and serve evening meals and drinks,’ she said.

‘We are now looking to take on more staff. All our customers are so happy.’

Speaking of Hundred Acre Wood, Bolly added: ‘I do miss it and have not been back since as I was too upset.