Bolly Saffova-Said and her husband Zed have become bedrocks of the community since first setting up at Hundred Acre Wood, West Walk, at the Forest of Bere in Wickham seven years ago.

Renowned for their efforts in protecting the forest, saving lost dogs and helping vulnerable people with a friendly ear, not to mention their service of delicious food and drink, Bolly and Zed have received widespread support from outraged residents.

A campaign to stop the Forestry Commission from booting the couple off their pitch is under way amid accusations of greed and failure to listen to locals and do what is right for the land – accusations rejected by the government department.

Bolly Saffova-Said and her husband Zed at Hundred Acre Wood. Pic supplied/Facebook

The Southsea couple run their Great Big Food Company trailer seven days a week which offers hot and cold food with a changing menu that caters for special dietary needs and vegetarians and vegans.

They are set to be replaced by Seahorse Café Bar after what they call a ‘strange’ decision by the Forestry Commission.

Devastated Bolly, 40, said of the Forestry Commission’s decision to axe trading by April 24: ‘We feel hurt, let down and used. We are very sad about it. They are not listening to the community.

‘Even before the tender went out we were told when our last day was going to be. I got the feeling they had made up their minds.

‘The commission was not talking to us and refused to give us any feedback information on scoring from other businesses for the pitch. I find it strange.

‘Working there has been a lifestyle for us and we do everything we can for the forest, whether that is picking up litter, my husband fixing the toilets or leaks and blockages or saving lost dogs.

‘We have encouraged people to buy permits from the Forestry Commission too, with them seeing a rise in purchases.’

Bolly said she was concerned when she heard of the commission’s plans for the site, which she revealed was ‘like a theme park’ or amphitheatre with track with beer and pizza being served. ‘I was shocked at the ideas. There is wildlife here that needs protecting,’ she said.

She added: ‘I think they are putting profit first. It’s so sad that everything is overlooked because of profit.’

The strong bond between the couple and the community is something Bolly is proud of. ‘It is incredible to have so many messages of love and support for us,’ she said.

‘We have got to know so many people from all walks of life who have become like our extended family. During the pandemic when things were hard we would be there for people who were in difficult situations.

‘To be told by customers that they have driven 45 minutes to see us is very rewarding and brings a tear to the eye.’

Speaking of what they will do next, Bolly said: ‘I have no idea. We did not have another plan.’

Meanwhile, defiant messages of support for the couple have called for the Forestry Commission to change its decision.

Jaye Taylor, who regularly visits the location, said: ‘The Forestry Commission has come under fire as they are not listening to the hundreds of people who are devastated.

‘They help so many isolated, vulnerable people and they are well loved in our community.’

Resident Olivia Byrne said: ‘I am greatly saddened to hear this for many reasons.

‘They are a great asset to the local community and will be missed by a lot of people.

‘I have a baby with an allergy and am breastfeeding, so my diet is restricted. They have been kind and helpful with making sure our allergies are catered for. I am not sure I will trust another food company so readily.’

Lorna Brindley, a retired occupational therapist, said the couple had helped her former patients.

‘The quiet area with the trees was calming and the guys serving were so kind, considerate and caring,’ she said.

‘They appeared to understand the needs of my service users and in turn my service users respected them. There are no other areas like this.

‘Please reconsider your decision. This is a much needed resource especially at this time when mental health is so fragile.’

A spokeswoman for Forestry England, a division of the Forestry Commission, said: ‘We’re disappointed that Bolly and Zed were not successful in their recent application. It was a very difficult decision for us, as the calibre of other mobile café operators was very high indeed.

‘We’ve enjoyed working with Bolly and Zed and know that many visitors to our woodland will miss seeing them regularly, serving snacks and giving a friendly welcome.

‘Forestry England must retender its business partnerships periodically and the current agreement with the existing mobile café operator had expired. The new business operator was procured through a fair and open competition. The new catering operator is due to start on April 25, called Seahorse Café Bar.

‘We are a non-profit making organisation and we cannot rely solely on our timber for revenue. To ensure we are less reliant on support from the government we have a variety of sources of income to sustain our activities and income raised from working with commercial partners is reinvested back into our forests.’

Facebook group ‘Help Save Zed & Bolly At Hundred Acres Forest’ has been set up in support of the couple.