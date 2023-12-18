Popular special edition of board game Destination Portsmouth available to buy for Christmas

The popular board game Destination Portsmouth’s special edition to celebrate its 20th anniversary is now available for people to buy this Christmas.

The taxi game, created by Portsmouth entrepreneur Rachel Lowe takes you on a journey through the streets of Portsmouth collecting fares from attractions, landmarks and businesses. The special edition is two games in one with a double-sided board featuring a Day Shift and a Night Shift.

A total of 93 destinations have made it into the new edition, including locations such as The D-Day Story, South Parade Pier, Portsmouth Football Club, Gunwharf Quays, The Gaiety and many more.

A new feature of the special edition are the Golden Destination cards, worth triple fare, which have been sponsored by official partners The Kings Theatre on the night shift, and City of Portsmouth College on the day shift.

Rachel had the idea for the game whilst working as a cab driver to pay her way through her law degree at the University of Portsmouth. She entered her idea into the University Enterprise Challenge and used the cash she won to set up her first company. Destination London and Destination Portsmouth were the first two editions to be launched.

Destination London found success in Hamley’s of London, hitting the headlines when it became the store’s Christmas number one best-selling product – despite her idea being famously shot down when she appeared with her game in the very first series of BBC’s Dragon’s Den.

Rachel said: “I am so very proud to have created something that shines a light on our beautiful city. Some of my fondest memories of childhood were playing board games with family. I have received so many lovely messages over the years from people who made their own memories playing the original Destination Portsmouth game. Christmas Day this year will see many locals playing the new 20th anniversary edition. It is the perfect Christmas gift for anyone who loves their city. Thank you to anyone who has supported the project, I am very proud of this special edition.”

Kings Theatre’s CEO Paul Woolf said: “We are delighted to see the iconic Kings Theatre taking pole position on the Destination Portsmouth board game. The Kings Theatre sits at the very heart of the city. We are very excited to be part of something that promotes the wonderful waterfront city of Portsmouth to the rest of the world.”

