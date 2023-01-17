Porsche driver who collided with stationary police car on A27 dies - with road closed

The A27 has remained closed this morning following the fatal crash eastbound between Fontwell East and Arundel last night around 9.30pm. It happened when the Porsche driver collided with a police car that had stopped to help a broken down vehicle. No other injuries were reported by police.

National Highways said the A27 was closed eastbound between A285 Tangmere and B2132, near Walberton. The closure has caused significant disruption this morning for drivers on the main route connecting West Sussex and Hampshire.

Police

Sussex Police said: ‘A car, a white Porsche, collided with a stationary police car who was assisting with a broken down vehicle. Sadly the driver of the Porsche was pronounced dead at the scene. The road remains closed in both directions while investigating officers continue their enquiries and ensure the road is safe for other vehicles. It is not yet known when the road will reopen.’

In a instatement last night the force said: ‘The A27 is closed in both directions between the Fontwell East roundabout and Arundel following a serious collision. It is likely the road is going to be closed for significant length of time and it is not yet known when it will reopen.

‘A car collided with a police car assisting with a broken down vehicle on the A27 earlier that evening.’

In an update this morning, the force said: ‘The A27 between Fontwell and Arundel remains closed in both directions following a serious collision last night. Investigating officers remain on scene and it is not yet known when the road will reopen. Please allow extra time for your journey and use alternative routes.’

Freezing temperatures have made driving hazardous with multiple reports of accidents.

Police said anyone with information or dashcam footage regarding the crash should email it to [email protected] quoting Operation Burley.

