More than half a century after they first got together, Pam Smith and Arthur Baldacchino finally tied the knot at the Queens Hotel in Southsea on Tuesday, October 10.

The couple first met 53 years ago when Pam was working in the paper shop in Eastney Road and Arthur was managing the fish and chip shop opposite.

Pam and Arthur Baldacchino from Portchester, finally got married after 53 years together at The Queens Hotel in Southsea, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Pam admitted she was smitten from the start and it wasn’t long before they started to go out and they began to work together.

“We had Arthur’s Fish Bar in Albert Road and we ran that for nine years before selling it,” recalled Pam, 73.

“After we sold up, we had a holiday in Malta. It was the first time Arthur had been back in 30 years and the first time I had ever been abroad.”

Arthur had been a chef in the Merchant Navy, serving on the original Cunard liners Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth.



“I was a chef in the first-class restaurant called, the Veranda Grill. I really enjoyed life there and got to meet many stars from the day including Hollywood legend Bette Davis and actors Victor Mature and Robert Mitchum,” said Arthur, 90.

The couple went on to run more fish and chip shops in Hayling Island and then Tangier Road at Baffins and when Arthur retired, Pam worked for Tesco for 21 years.

When asked about their 53-year-long engagement, Pam explained she never lost hope that Arthur would one day pop the question.



“In the early days I used to propose to him on a leap year or on Valentines Day,” revealed Pam.

“As the years went by, I resigned myself to the fact it might not happen but I never gave up hope completely.

“And then just recently out of the blue he said ‘Shall we get married?’ He knew I wouldn’t say no.”

Pam knew straight away that she wanted to tie the knot at the Queens Hotel. She had a arranged a 90th birthday party for Arthur which sadly he ended up missing due to ill health but he insisted the party should go ahead.



After looking for a while, Pam spotted a dress online that she thought would suit her and when she tried it on, it fitted like a glove.

“My nephew Chris will be Arthur’s best man and our flowergirl will be Sienna, who is my great-niece .