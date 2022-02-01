Christmas-lovers Bill and Barbara Wright, of The Crossway, were pleased to hand over a £3,000 cheque to local food bank, Woodsy’s Pantry, this month.

All money was raised by fans of their spectacular annual light show on their home, which includes snowmen, penguins, deer and Santas.

Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their house in Portchester with Christmas lights, for charity Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 291121-27)

Bill, 78, said they started the decorating their home after their first child was born – and began asking for charity donations 15 years ago - and they is not planning on stopping anytime soon.

‘As long as we are fit and able, we will carry on doing this light show for the local food bank,’ he said.

Although they had been hoping to top the previous year’s total of £3,500, he said: ‘It will make a tremendous amount of difference’.

The elaborate display takes the couple around a month to set it up, and another one to take it all down.

When taken down they have to go through a process of double checking everything still works, washing it all, dry it and then story it away in boxes.

Unfortunately due to Bill’s age and a couple of accidents the couple have to ask for a little bit of help to get everything together.

He added: ‘We have had a bit of help this year, as I have lost sight in an eye and the use of my right hand in two different accidents.’

But the show will go on as Bill and Barbara ,77, have already started planning for the 2022 Christmas display. They have an incredible team around them that will help them with some designing, ladder, and electrical work.

All the money raised will go again to Woodsy’s Community Pantry. Not only does it help families and people in need by providing food but also gives something back to the local economy with all food bought in local shops.

Thanking all those who helped and donated, Bill told The News: ‘Everybody gets so involved and interested, it is a fantastic feeling’.

