New plans have been unveiled for Assheton Court in Portchester, which is run by Fareham Borough Council. Up to 60 one and two-bedroom sheltered apartments could be provided to Fareham residents over 55 years old. Sheltered housing allows elderly and disabled residents to live independently with the knowledge that assistance is on hand.

Planning documents state: ‘MH Architects have carefully considered the form and the materiality of the proposed design in order to ensure that it blends well with the site and the surrounding area, whilst making better use of this brownfield site. It is considered that this development will be of benefit to the community and perform above the industry standard in terms of energy efficiency, moving towards zero carbon standards.

A computer-generated image of how Assheton Court in Portchester will look after the renovation

‘We believe that the presented scheme responds to both local context and design exemplars as precedents. Providing much needed high-quality accommodation for those over 55.’

If the application is approved the original Assheton Court, which was built in 1971, would be demolished and replaced with a four-storey building.

The redevelopment would provide 27 more homes in the borough; 51 apartments would be one-bedroom with the remaining nine containing two bedrooms. Most apartments will have private balconies or roof terraces and a communal garden will also be made available. Of the 14 comments made by the public, 11 were in opposition to the scheme.

Neighbouring resident Claire Leggett said she was not happy with the proposal. ‘Our home backs onto Assheton Court, with the rear of our house within 20 metres proximity. The proposed redevelopment of Assheton Court will have a significant negative impact on our privacy and light,’ she said. ‘We would be overlooked from multiple windows, doors, balconies and rooftop ‘maintenance’ terraces into our bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and garden.

‘The proposed height of three and four storeys is not in keeping with any other building in Portchester, with the exception of the castle, and would stick out like a high-rise monstrosity on the Portchester landscape. Dwarfing the surrounding neighbourhood.’