News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsdown U3A group to welcome potential new members at open day to be held at Cosham church

A GROUP for older people keen to take part in activities and learn new things is hosting an open day next month.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 6:24 pm

Portsdown University of the Third Age (U3A) will be having an open day as part of Portsmouth City's 60+ Festival on October 12 at 2pm at Cosham Baptist Church in Havant Road.

Hundreds of people in the Portsmouth area are involved in activities organised by the group, which aims to boost the quality of lives by sharing a wide range of interests.

Groups cover topics ranging from early English architecture, foreign languages, genealogy, and photography, to walking, dining out, Mah-Jong, crafts, and history.

The Portsdown U3A 'Strollers Group'. Picture: Malcolm Wells (171103-7582)

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Read More

Read More
HMS Invincible: National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth given 8,000 arte...

One of the group leaders, Linda Hugo-Vieten, said: ‘Our unique self-help ethos means that U3As are only successful and sustainable if members are willing to offer their services and share the many ways to contribute.

‘Everyone can do something, as visitors to our open afternoon will notice.’