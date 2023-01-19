Portsea Action Group, which has been running since 1999, has been taking charge on matters that affect the local community in a bid to make their local area a better place, and one of their biggest goals is to try and reinstate the GPs in Portsea.

It currently has 15 voting members, and they have a range of representatives who support them with local issues. They work alongside local police, schools, other community groups and businesses.

Their latest venture has been opening the doors of the John PoundsCentre, Portsea, to provide people with a warm and safe space which is particularly important as the cost of living crisis continues to worry many residents across Hampshire.

Local residents at the new community hub at the John Pounds Centre.

Brenda Tregarthen, chair person of the group, said: ‘The hub came about, obviously we have always used the John Pounds Centre, but we wanted a space to call our own. We had a bit of funding left over from previous years and we got a group together and from that meeting people said “why don’t you look for something in the area as a community hub” and that is how it all came about really.’

The centre has opened for the last two weeks as a community hub and they have seen a range of people coming to socialise with each other.

Brenda added: ‘One older gentleman came in and one of the ladies went and sat with him, and it turns out he had just had a little operation, but it was nice to see someone with him for an hour.’

The group have managed to use funding left over from previous years to be able to run the site for three years, and they have a lease from the Portsmouth City Council for five years.

