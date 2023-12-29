News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth 2023 - A year in pictures including HMS Dauntless, Pride, Remembrance day and Victorious festival

With 2024 beckoning, it is time to look back at the events and achievements that took place in Portsmouth in 2023.
By Joe Williams
Published 29th Dec 2023, 17:21 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 17:22 GMT

It has been a landmark year for the city and The News has been there to catalogue it all, from major events and breaking news to personal milestones and sad occasions. We are proud to represent this city and we look forward to another year of covering your stories and those that affect you.

Heavy rain in October saw flooding in Portsmouth with Canoe Lake spilling over. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Flooding in Portsmouth

Heavy rain in October saw flooding in Portsmouth with Canoe Lake spilling over. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Following a six month deployment in the Caribbean HMS Dauntless arrived back into Portsmouth in December. Photo by Alex Shute

2. HMS Dauntless arrives back in Portsmouth

Following a six month deployment in the Caribbean HMS Dauntless arrived back into Portsmouth in December. Photo by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
June saw hundreds of science fiction and pop culture fans gather at Portsmouth Guildhall for the popular Comic Con event weekend. Photo by Alex Shute

3. Portsmouth Comic Con

June saw hundreds of science fiction and pop culture fans gather at Portsmouth Guildhall for the popular Comic Con event weekend. Photo by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Kasabian closed out Saturday night on the Common Stage with an electric performance to a packed crowd. Photo by Alex Shute

4. Victorious Festival

Kasabian closed out Saturday night on the Common Stage with an electric performance to a packed crowd. Photo by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PridePortsmouth