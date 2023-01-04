Portsmouth and Hampshire unclaimed estates: the full list of surnames which mean you could be entitled to inheritance
THERE are 58 unclaimed estates in Portsmouth that you could inherit if you are related to the people with these surnames.
The Treasury have released the list of unclaimed estates in the Portsmouth area and there are 58 estates that are yet to be claimed.
An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.
When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will go to the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:
1. Husband, wife or civil partner
2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
3. Mother or father
4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
6. Grandparents
7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both
For example, if you are a grandparent of the deceased, you would be entitled to a share in the estate providing there are no other relatives in the order above you.
Surnames of the unclaimed properties in and around Portsmouth:
PORTSMOUTH
Bartlett
Bessant
Berry
Boyle
Bruylants
Buckley
Burton
Cook
Diplock
Dowdell
Drummond
Gedney
Girling
Good
Grindley
Haseman
Hayes
Hoar
Holley
Hopkins
Horder
Jones
Jones
Knight
Koty
Latimer
Marshall
McConnell
O'Brien
Pickett
Pietkiewicz
Roberts
Rolls
Russell
Scanlon
Smythe
Solomons
Stone
Swain
Thomas
Verace
White
Wickenson
Willis
Bramley
Mackenzie
McGinley
Curtis
Funnell
FAREHAM
Reeve
Burgess
Conroy
Inch
Pope
Sullivan
HAVANT
Alvarez
COSHAM
Hanley
LOCKS HEATH
Blyth
For anyone that believes they are entitled to a share of an estate, you should get in contact with the Treasury.