Portsmouth and Havant groups recognised by RSPCA for world class animal welfare work

Havant Borough Council and Portsmouth County Council Stray Dog Kennels have been honoured for their animal welfare work

Running since 2008, the RSPCA’s flagship PawPrints awards remains the only scheme of its kind, recognising local authorities and public bodies for delivering world-class animal welfare services.

This year, across England and Wales, a total of 73 public bodies have received a PawPrint award.

Havant Borough Council and Portsmouth County Council Stray Dog Kennels were among those honoured, plus Winchester City Council and Baskingstoke and Deane Council.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

PCC Stray Dog Kennels were handed a gold award in the stray category, while Havant picked up a silver in the same category.

Lee Gingell, public affairs manager for local government at the RSPCA, said: “The PawPrints awards are something the RSPCA is immensely proud of.

"We have been so impressed with the standard of entries to this year's awards.

"It’s always so rewarding to celebrate the winners and their inspiring initiatives and hear just what a huge impact their work has had on animal welfare locally.

“We are also thrilled to be back up to our pre-pandemic figures and have been able to hand out a total of 93 awards across 73 public bodies for outstanding animal welfare achievements this year*.

“Local Authorities, housing providers, contingency planners and others play a huge role in the delivery of animal welfare; many of them doing incredible work in the face of steep challenges.

“Often this pioneering work is done quietly behind the scenes and remains unsung, but they really deserve to be applauded for changing the lives of not only animals, but local people too. PawPrints is all about recognising and celebrating these efforts.”

Over the past 15 years, over 1,500 awards have been given through the RSPCA PawPrint Awards.

Reasons for handing out an award can include anything from initiatives to see more stray dogs safely into kennels, schemes to safeguard pets whose owners have been taken into care and housing policies that allow tenants to share their home with their pets.

The awards are split into five categories: stray dog services, housing, contingency planning, animal activity licensing, and kenneling.

Each category has three levels: bronze, silver and gold - with each carrying progressively more challenging criteria.

There is much work to be done. The RSPA recently revealed there were 9,776 reports of dog cruelty made to the charity in 2022, compared with 8,176 in 2021 and 7,691 in 2020 – a rise of 27% in three years.

Gingell added: “Our partnerships with local authorities and other public sector organisations are integral to reclaiming our place as the global leader in animal welfare.

"Together, we can create a world where all animals are respected and treated with kindness and compassion.

“The awards also provide an invaluable chance to inspire others to think about their animal welfare services and encourage decision-makers to consider and value the vital role local authorities play in protecting animal welfare.

“The fact that we are marking 15 years of the scheme shows just how successful the awards have been.

"It has been a pleasure to watch PawPrints grow over the years and to celebrate countless initiatives from the most dedicated public service organisations and their staff; and the work we do together for animal welfare.”