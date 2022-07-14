Chichester Road in Portsea Island saw 412 penalty charge notices (PCN) slapped out during the financial year of 2020/21.

This amounted to drivers having to fork out £14, 724 to pay their fines.

A parking penalty charge notices (PNCs): Yui Mok/PA Wire

Park Walk in Southampton was the worst place for drivers with 514 notices, amounting to £12, 425.

That’s according to new Freedom of Information data obtained by Confused.com, which exposed the streets in the UK where drivers are most likely to be hit with fines.

The request asked UK councils which single street in their authority area dished out the most fines during the year.

Drivers could be issued a penalty notice for various reasons, including parking offences, straying into bus lanes or blocking a yellow box junction.

The data reveals a staggering £19.5m was collected by councils for offences committed on the top 103 streets over the 12 month period. And £3.3m of this was collected on the worst offending street in the East London Borough of Newham alone.

More than a third (34 per cent) of drivers said that councils make too much money from penalising drivers.

Alex Kindred, Car Insurance Expert at Confused.com, said: ‘Just like many of our motoring bills, the cost of penalty charge notices (PCNs) is an extra strain on the pockets of drivers.

‘A third (33 per cent) of drivers believe that councils should spend more money on making road signs clearer, so that drivers don’t have to fork out for unfair fines in the first place. In turn this would make roads safer, drivers less confused and help to reduce the cost of driving.

‘Our research found that more than half (52 per cent) of motorists who received a PCN for a parking offence have appealed it. But only a small number of drivers (six per cent) feel that their local council has an easy process to appeal a PCN fine.

‘If you've received a PCN fine, you might be able to challenge the decision if you think it was unfair. The process may vary depending on your local authority, so it's important to check this before doing so.