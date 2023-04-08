News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
5 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
5 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
6 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
6 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Portsmouth artist Pete Codling is creating a wall of faces at the historic dockyard as part of a major project

A project at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard by artist Pete Codling is uniting the city’s heritage with its present.

By Tom Morton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST

​Pete is engaged in creating a ‘portrait of the city’, and is making two ‘epic charcoal drawings’ which will contain 1,500 people with a connection to the ‘rich and multicultural history’ of Portsmouth spanning 2,000 years of Portsea Island life.

A statement from Pete says: ‘The first is a life-size replica of the HMS Victory Spritsail which is 17m x 10m. The second is a smaller set of Main Sails from Mary Rose which are 12m x 8m and 8x 4m. These have been carefully researched to be as realistic as possible to the 16th and 18th century sails. The drawings are done direct and free hand in charcoal and sealed into the heavy duty canvas.

NOW READ: How Pete Codling’s artwork is part of Portsmouth

​’They are covered in portraits of people with a connection to the Dockyard, be it naval, military, dockyard worker or community connection to the city and its history. It uses a contemporary demographic to create a 'motley crew' for these ships. It is a massive and ambitious project and there is as much art in getting it funded and made as there is creating the drawings. There have been some delays with lockdown issues, Covid and logistics but this has added to the outreach and community awareness of the artwork and given time for more people to get involved.

‘The project is funded by a mixture of Crowdfunding, local Authority grants, local business sponsorship, donations and philanthropy. Arts Council England have helped me to reach deeper into the community for participation with the first drawing called CROWD. A separate ACE Project Grant application has been made for 'Sailing the Mary Rose' in 2023.’

Inside Pete Codling's studio at the Historic Dockyard

1. Characters

Inside Pete Codling's studio at the Historic Dockyard Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Pete Codling's subjects

2. Wall of faces

Pete Codling's subjects Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Various people of Portsmouth whom Pete has drawn in his studio

3. Pillar to post

Various people of Portsmouth whom Pete has drawn in his studio Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Pete's workplace

4. Wall of faces

Pete's workplace Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PortsmouthPortsmouth Historic DockyardArts Council England