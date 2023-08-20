GV of Guildhall Walk that recently was made pedestrianised on Monday 12th June 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

The competition is part of the Future High Streets project to improve the top end of Commercial Road, to drive growth, improve the shopping experience and ensure future sustainability.

The Safer Streets 4 project is joining the Future High Streets project for this competition, to have floor artwork in Guildhall Walk to reflect the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artists can enter the competition on their own, or as a group, to provide inspirational art and produce the design template within a set budget of £3,000. The chosen artist or artists would also need to cooperate with contractors who will install the artwork.

The artwork should reflect the area and demonstrate a continuity of theme, providing an opportunity to adapt and evolve images.

The council aims to select the winning submissions in October and the artwork will be installed from January 2024.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, said: "This is a great opportunity for local artists to get creative and showcase their talent, whilst brightening up our city centre for our residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The chosen artist will add their personal touch to the city we love and see their masterpiece on display in Commercial Road and Guildhall Walk. We'd urge artists to get involved and request an information pack as soon as possible, and before noon on August 31."

The Future High Streets project is funded by the government to drive growth, improve the public experience, and ensure future sustainability. As well as artwork on the floor, other improvements to the top end of Commercial Road will include new seating and planting.

Anyone who would like to get involved, should email [email protected] by midday on 31 August, to receive an information pack. Artists will receive the packs shortly after this date and will then have until 2pm on September 22 to submit their proposals.