Jim Cruttenden, who was a Portsmouth native, was a familiar face at punk and rock gigs and was renowned for his wide musical knowledge and fervent support for the local scene. He died aged 57 on January 5 after a long period of illness, shocking those who knew him.

The Glorias, Paul Groovy and The Pop Art Experience and The Gary 7, all bands loved by Jim, will be playing at the show at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea on Thursday, February 16. All money raised from the evening will go to the Portsmouth-based music and mental health charity, Tonic.

The gig was the idea of Gary 7 bassist Rob Hyslop who said: ‘Within a week we had a line-up and a date for the gig – it’s testament to Jim that everyone was straight in, it just shows how much love there is for him.

Three of his favourite bands, Paul Groovy and The Pop Art Experience, The Glorias and The Gary 7 are playing a gig at The Wedgewood Rooms to celebrate his life, on February 16.

‘I’m really chuffed it’s come together so quickly.

‘I got to know Jim over the years, and I think he saw me in every band I’ve ever played in going back to the ’90s.

Andy ‘Nish’ Cornish of The Glorias had known Jim since school. ‘I know he was ill over Christmas,’ said Nish. ‘He’d wanted to come to our gig just before new year, but couldn’t make it.

Pictured when doing his radio show at The Flash

‘It’s all just very sad. I’ve never seen such an outpouring on Facebook for anyone – and it’s all saying really positive things about him. I can’t over-emphasise how much people liked him, he was always pleased to see you. Even if you came off stage thinking it hadn’t gone well, he’d be there saying nice things about it.’

Jim hosted a show on Waterlooville-based radio station The Flash called Jimbob's World and contributed reviews in his unique style to The News. In 2017 he also organised a two-day Pompey Rocks Against Racism event in aid of Don’t Hate, Donate.

Paul Groovy said: ‘Rob messaged me to say do you fancy putting a gig together and there was no question. I’d known Jim for a long time – about 20-25 years. Jim was one of those people who was always there at gigs. Steve, our guitarist, even thought he saw him from the stage the other night.

‘When we heard the news it hit us really hard, we weren’t expecting it at all. He was such a well-known face who supported every band in Portsmouth – he’d go to gigs and plug them on Facebook and write all these reviews of them. The gig on the 16th is going to be strange, but these are three of his favourite bands who’ve come together for him. It’s going to be a sad night but it will be a night to celebrate him.’

Jim’s sister Julie Nethercote added: ‘Music was the passion and motivation of his life – the tribute gig is definitely how he would want his life celebrated. The family are very sad that he is no longer with us as he was very loved.’

Tickets are £5, doors 7.30pm. Go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.