Q, who runs Heart of Portsmouth Boxing Academy in Southsea, was awarded a World Boxing Council (WBC) medal at the Landmark Hotel, in Mayfair, last night.

Unbeknownst to him, the coach was given the accolade in front of a packed hall by his idol, who he had waited 35 years for to meet.

Q Shillingford MBE receiving the WBC medal, alongside retired professional boxer Scott Welch, and 'Sugar' Ray Leonard.

Mr Shillingford told The News: ‘I couldn’t believe it.

‘I was going up there to meet an icon to say how great he is, but he spins it round, telling me about what I’ve done and gives me a medal.

‘I should be presenting him with a medal, thanking him for saving me as a young kid.

‘I’m supposed to be a rough and tough boxer who’s had 142 fights and only lost 22 of them, and one this medal and that championship, and I was struggling to hold it in.

‘It was a rollercoaster.

‘What an inspirational guy, and I’m on cloud-nine at the moment.’

‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard is a boxing legend, winning WBC championships in multiple weight classes and competing in famous fights against Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, and Roberto Duran.

He was Mr Shillingford’s inspirational figure while growing up in the 1970s and 80s in the south – often having to fight because of his skin colour.

Q Shillingford MBE meeting 'Sugar' Ray Leonard.

‘I looked at Leonard and thought “If he can do it, I can do it"’, Q said.

‘I started boxing for survival at the time.

‘He took apart anyone who got in his way, and he has a harder background than I have.

‘He taught me that you just have to keep going.’

Q Shillingford MBE was given a WBC medal for his services, loyalty, and commitment to amateur, recreational, and competitive boxing, as well as working with young people.

Mr Shillingford had a decorated amateur career fighting for the Royal Navy, but had to retire aged 22 because of a wrist injury.

Since then he’s been a coach, working for the Navy, the England boxing team, and setting up Heart of Portsmouth Boxing Academy in 2008.

For his dedication to the sport, he was invited to the dinner event where his idol would be speaking.

The prestigious pugilist presented him with a WBC medal, for his services, loyalty, and commitment to amateur, recreational, and competitive boxing, as well as working with young people.

Even though he received an MBE in 2013, Q holds this accolade in higher esteem.

He said: ‘I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but I got this award from ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard.

Pictured is: Quinton 'Q' Shillingford MBE Picture: Keith Woodland (120420-213)

‘It’s difficult, but it means more because it’s a boxing thing, and he was my God.

‘I have to keep pinching myself to see if what happened was real.

‘I still haven’t come down yet.’

Q said his hero have a ‘brilliant’ speech at the dinner, talking about his decorated professional career and life.

Heart of Portsmouth Boxing Academy runs sessions for children of all ages and social backgrounds, and adults struggling with mental health problems, alcoholism, or drug addiction.

Q said it is one of the biggest community clubs in Portsmouth, and even Hampshire.

He added: ‘We’re packed every night.

‘It’s a proper community hub, and that is what Leonard was getting at when he presented me with the award.

‘The WBC has recognised the work we do in boxing, recreationally, educationally and competitively.’