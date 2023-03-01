A competition by small business insurance provider Simply Business was launched to celebrate the wit, creativity, and humour of the nation’s small business owners – and a Portsmouth-based natural dog treat brand, For Paws Truly, features in the final round. Last year, Perky Blenders, a London-based speciality coffee roasters, beat over 2000 other punny small business names to the title.

The UK public can now vote for their favourite small business name, with voting closing on March 8 and the winner of the £2,500 prize will be announced the following week.

Owner of For Paws Truly, Chloe Wheeler, started the business at the end of April 2022, working her first market stall in June, at Love Southsea. The brand creates natural handmade baked dog treats in a variety of flavours, shapes and sizes, with the added option of personalisation, as well as walking essentials, including harnesses, collars and leads.

Owner of For Paws Truly, Chloe Wheeler, which has been shortlisted in the UK’s funniest small business name competition.

Chloe said: ‘I am delighted to have been shortlisted for Britain’s Best Small Business Name 2023, as a newly founded small business based in Portsmouth. Icame up with the name because I wanted something personal and engaging. After a very lengthy process of coming up with about 30 different names, For Paws Truly was born and it stuck!

‘I would be over the moon if I won this title, both for myself and for Portsmouth,’ added Chloe. ‘I would use the money to expand our range of products – I have some exciting things in the pipeline so watch this space!’

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business said: ‘The impact that a memorable name can have on your business is incredible – our research showed that people really warm to small businesses who have shown their personality through an imaginative name.

‘With close to six million small businesses across the UK, small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and collectively provide trillions of pounds to the UK economy. We’re really excited that, with the relaunch of our ‘You Name It. We Insure It.’ campaign, we can give a cash boost to a UK SME, and celebrate the creativity of small businesses across the UK.’

