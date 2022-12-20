Portsmouth-based Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Medway ends 'rewarding' mission with Florida visit for Christmas
THERE won’t be snow this Christmas for the crew of Portsmouth-based HMS Medway, as the Royal Navy ship arrive in Florida after a ‘rewarding’ patrol helping Caribbean communities hard hit by storms.
The ship has been deployed to the region as the Royal Navy’s permanent presence, delivering aid to island communities hit by the storms in the wake of two hurricanes – Fiona and Ian.
Her recent deployment also saw her seizing £24 million of cocaine in a joint operation conducting counter-narcotic sweeps with the US Coast Guard in October.
HMS Medway is deployed to the region on a long-term mission, ready to respond at pace should Caribbean communities – including British Overseas Territories – require assistance.
The ship supported twice in a matter of days in September in the wake of Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian.
She arrived in the Turks and Caicos Islands just 12 hours after the Hurricane Fiona passed, where her skilled engineers helped to repair the perimeter fence around the airport and restore generators at the prison.
HMS Medway then responded to Hurricane Ian after it struck the Cayman Islands, turning up within four hours of the storm, remaining poised to support and offering reassurance that extra help was available if required.
Petty Officer Fred Noakes, Medway’s meteorologist, said: ‘Although this year’s hurricane season has seen fewer storms than previous years, we have seen some intense periods of tropical cyclone development –the Caribbean experienced the most active November for hurricanes on record.
‘Overall, this has made for a rewarding assignment, made all the better for being able to provide assistance and support.’
Capt Sebastian Cooke RE, Crisis Response Troop Commander, said his team had thoroughly enjoyed the ‘rich’ experience of spending several months at sea – and ashore – with Medway.
He said: ‘The versatility and adaptability of the troop enabled a wide range of support tasks to be completed under tough conditions, helping these islands to quickly recover from storm damage.
‘Our time embarked in HMS Medway has been both exciting and rewarding during what has proven to be a busy deployment.’
The ship has clocked up 10,000 miles on her autumn patrol and will now undergo a routine maintenance period in Jacksonville, Florida.