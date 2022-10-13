Portsmouth boy, 17, arrested after a series of burglaries across the city

Police are investigating incidents across Sunday evening into the early hours of the following morning.

These include keys and a blue Hyundai i10 being stolen from Daulston Road, attempted burglary and a garage rammed in Monckton Road, moped theft and theft from another vehicle in Carmarthen Avenue, attempted burglary in Thurbern Road, and a garage break-in in Gladys Avenue.

Stock photo of police in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of eight offences, including two offences of burglary, two offences of attempted burglary, and theft from a motor vehicle.

He has been bailed until November 8.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious, who may have seen the Hyundai and the manner in which it was driving, or anyone that has CCTV coverage who we have not already spoken to.