Portsmouth boy is running 26 miles in support of grandad with prostate cancer

Harry Bailey, who attends Purbrook Park School, will be participating in the virtual running challenge, Run the Month: Marathon Edition, to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and spread awareness of the disease.

Harry, who hopes to raise £1,000 by hitting 26 miles in January and helping to beat prostate cancer, is well on his way to his target having already surpassed the halfway mark with an impressive 13.3 miles and £600 so far.

Harry who fits his runs around various other weekday commitments, such as school, football and homework, is ‘managing it well’, says mum Lisa Bailey.

13-year-old Harry Bailey is raising money for Prostate Cancer UK Picture: Lisa Bailey

Harry joins a team of fundraisers who have raised £9m through the charity’s series of virtual events that include running, cycling and walking.

Harry was inspired to take part in Prostate Cancer UK’s Run the Month: Marathon Edition after his grandad, 60-year-old Patrick Barratt, was diagnosed with the disease at the end of August 2021.

Harry said: ‘It wasn't something I knew about, and getting cancer is scary. I saw the advert on Facebook and knew I wanted to help raise awareness. I felt this challenge was something I could do.’

Harry Bailey with his grandad Patrick Barratt Picture: Lisa Bailey

Run the Month has raised more than £4.5m since October 2020 with a tireless team of more than 30,000 runners covering over half a million miles.

‘I signed up to this thinking to raise about £20, £165 later I was amazed. I will keep going and raise as much as I can. My great nan joked that she wanted to see me hit £1000, so that's my new goal,’ added Harry.

As the most common cancer in men, the money raised by Harry will fund research into life-saving treatments for prostate cancer and provide practical support to men and their families affected by the disease.

Harry’s mum Lisa, added: ‘All the family are very proud, although not completely shocked as Harry has got involved in a sponsored run organised by his PE department at his school to help various charities during lockdown.’

Nicola Tallett, acting CEO and head of fundraising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, is also taking on Run the Month this January.

She said: ‘We’re incredibly proud that Harry has joined our team of remarkable runners in taking on Run the Month: Marathon Edition and raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.’

‘We thank Harry and everyone who is taking part in Run the Month: Marathon Edition – and all of our fundraisers – for their support.’

To sponsor Harry, visit runthemonthme.prostatecanceruk.org/fundraising/harry-baileys-running-challenge or for more information about how to sign up, visit runthemonthme.prostatecanceruk.org.