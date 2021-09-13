Portsmouth boys, 16 and 17, arrested after cards stolen from van in Paulsgrove

Police were called to reports of three people attempting to gain access to cars in Stubbington Avenue in Portsmouth during the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers who attended found two boys, 16 and 17, and bank cards from a van in Truro Road, Paulsgrove. The cards had been used after being stolen from the vehicle.

Both Portsmouth boys were arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and theft from a motor vehicle.

Police have arrested two people over theft from a van.

They both remain in police custody, a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said.

She added: ‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to be vigilant, report anyone acting suspiciously and double check that your vehicles are locked at all times.

‘We would also urge people to remove any valuables from their cars and vans.

‘It is also a good idea to log any serial numbers or distinctive features for any items you have, so that if you have to report a theft, you can give us these details.

‘We can then try to match them to any items we may later seize and will help us reunite any stolen items recovered to you quicker.’

