Portsmouth campaigner has ‘amazing time’ at Buckingham Palace garden party

A CAMPAIGNER said she felt honoured to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace as a thank you for her hard work getting people who died in the Second World War remembered.

Jean Louth, from Portsmouth, travelled to London this week for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

She was nominated to go to Her Majesty the Queen’s residence by leader of the Portsmouth Tory party Councillor Donna Jones.

Along with her eldest daughter Jackie Frith, she walked the palace gardens and saw some of the Royal family.

Mrs Louth said: ‘The day was lovely and we had gorgeous weather too.

‘It was amazing to be ushered into the grounds of the palace, something people only see from outside behind the railings.

‘We got to see the Queen, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie.

‘Although we didn’t see much of them after that, it was still amazing to be there.’

The invitation followed 27 years in which Mrs Louth, 84, pushed to fund a memorial remembering everyone from Portsmouth who died during the Second World War – including army personnel and civilians.

After a long-fought campaign, the memorial now stands in Guildhall Square and features the names of some 3,436 armed forces personnel – including Mrs Louth’s own father, Harry Short – who was killed in Dunkirk.

Speaking before her visit to Buckingham Palace on her campaign to get the memorial, she added: ‘It was certainly a mission.

‘We view a city like Portsmouth as a naval town, but there were several army barracks here during the Second World War – my brother was actually born in the barracks hospital at Hilsea.

‘I’m proud to say this will stand long after I’m gone and all those people from those places will be remembered.’

Mrs Louth’s eldest daughter, Jackie Frith, 61, went to London with her.

She said: ‘We had a lovely day there, it was amazing to be at Buckingham Palace and I think my mum deserved the honour of going there.’

She had previously said: ‘I’m so proud of my mum – we all are. She has never driven and she has never had a computer – she uses an old typewriter – so she has really had to work to make this happen.’