Rebecca Sermon was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in August 2023, a rare type of cancer that requires chemotherapy treatment. It has been a difficult period of time for the mother of 18-month-old Aria Sermon, having also been diagnosed with post/perinatal anxiety and OCD prior to her cancer diagnosis.

However, with her chemotherapy treatment now coming to an end, Rebecca is looking to regain her identity and help others in doing so. Her new venture will be the sale of fidget jewellery, a similar premise to the fidget spinners but designed for adults. She said: "My husband, Max, got me a fidget ring and it just really helped me. When I have my treatment and when I am lying down and I don't have the energy to do anything, I can just play with it. Straight away it sparked an interest in me and I thought it was amazing, it was giving me a focus.

Having battled cancer for the past six months, the chance to focus on something positive is helping make a big difference to Rebecca's mindset. She said: "It is going to give me something to focus on, obviously I have my daughter, I will always be a mum first. Mums are always seen as just mums but I'm still someone else as well, my own person.

"Before the cancer diagnosis I also suffered from post perinatal depression. The anxiety and depression is something that has definitely carried on due to the chemo. I have had a rough few years and lost who I am so this is something to help me find me again."

While the last year has been a difficult time for Rebecca, it has also impacted her daughter as well. She has been unable to go to any playgroups or nurseries due to the risk of picking up a bug which could cause complications to Rebecca with her weakened immune system.

The starting of her small business, BumblingBee, will allow her to work around her daughter before she is able to go to nursery, and give her the opportunity to work while recovering her health. To help start the business Rebecca has created a crowdfunding page where donations will be rewarded with fidget jewellery.

Rebecca Sermon with her daughter, Aria, and husband Max, whose gift of a fidget ring inspired her to start a new small business.

The money raised will also give Rebecca a chance to support the people that have helped her through her and her families recovery. She said: "I would like to raise enough so that I can get a selection for both paediatrics, who have helped my 18-month-old daughter when she has been ill a few times, and also to the oncology department to not just help those with dementia but anyone that needs one. Two years ago my mum was there having chemo, so we are quite attached to the place and really want to give something back as well. They are incredible."