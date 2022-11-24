The least deprived areas of Portsmouth have been revealed in the latest census results.

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different ‘dimensions of deprivation’.

Households were considered to be deprived if they met one of the four following criteria: employment, education, health and housing.

SEE ALSO: Fareham man spends seven years trying to recreate old school photo from the 1970s

Households were not considered to be deprived if they didn’t meet any of these criteria. The Office for National Statistics said deprivation is a ‘complex topic’, adding that more detailed information would come in future releases.

Here are the areas of Portsmouth with the most non-deprived households.

1. Drayton and Farlington Drayton and Farlington is considered to be the most affluent part of Portsmouth. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Prince Albert Road Home to the Eastfield Hotel, Prince Albert Road in Southsea is the second most affluent place in Portsmouth Photo: Malcolm Wells Photo Sales

3. Cosham South King George V Playing Field in Cosham plays host to a whole range of events Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

4. Haslemere Road Haslemere Road in Southsea historically has a high life expectancy gap between men and women Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales