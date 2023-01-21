News you can trust since 1877
An aerial view of Portsmouth. Picture: Adobe Stock.

Portsmouth Census: These are the richest neighbourhoods in Portsmouth

THE richest areas in Portsmouth have been revealed in the latest census results.

By David George
4 minutes ago

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different ‘dimensions of deprivation’.

Households were considered to be deprived if they met one of the four following criteria: employment, education, health and housing.

Households were not considered to be deprived if they didn’t meet any of these criteria. The Office for National Statistics said deprivation is a ‘complex topic’, adding that more detailed information would come in future releases.

Here are the areas of Portsmouth with the most non-deprived households.

1. Drayton and Farlington

Drayton and Farlington is considered to be the most affluent part of Portsmouth.

2. Prince Albert Road

Home to the Eastfield Hotel, Prince Albert Road in Southsea is the second most affluent place in Portsmouth

3. Cosham South

King George V Playing Field in Cosham plays host to a whole range of events

4. Haslemere Road

Haslemere Road in Southsea historically has a high life expectancy gap between men and women

