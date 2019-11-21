Have your say

Portsmouth is about to feel a lot more festive as the Christmas lights are set to be switched on.

The illuminations in Commercial Road and across the city will help to lit up the dark winter nights in the lead up to December 25.

Christmas lights will be switched on in Portsmouth soon. Picture: Michael Scaddan

If you are planning on heading down to see the lights be switched on here’s what you need to know:

When will Portsmouth Christmas lights be turned on?

The lights in the city centre will be switched on in an event today – so just a few hours away.

Where is the switch on happening?

Portsmouth Christmas lights will be switched on in Commercial Road today

This is right in the centre of the city.

What time does it begin and end?

Festivities will start at 4pm today and will finish will the lights being switched on at 6pm, so it is not a late night for families planning on attending.

It also gives you time to get home from work and get changed if you are heading down to the event.

Will there be entertainment?

Yes! In the build up to the grand switch on there will be performances from bands, choirs and dancing groups from local schools.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth - Councillor David Fuller – will be attending along with players from Portsmouth Football Club.

Who is hosting the event?

Wave 105, along with stars from the Kings Theatre production of Aladdin, will host the official Christmas light switch on in Southsea.

Will there be fireworks?

Weather permitting the show will conclude with the switching on of the lights and a firework finale!

What will the weather be like?

The Met Office’s forecast is currently predicting heavy rain from 4pm to 8pm so during the time when the lights are due to be switched on.

Where can I park?

There are a number of car parks across the city centre including the Isambard Brunel Multi-storey in Alec Rose Lane which has 468 spaces.