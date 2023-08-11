A Celebration of Cycling will be held at St Mary's Church this Sunday

The event follows the Outdoor Parish Mass taking place in St Mary’s Church, Fratton, at 10am on Sunday.

As part of our Patronal Celebrations, where we give thanks for the parish and all who live and work here, we will be holding an Outdoor Parish Mass in St Mary’s Church at 10am.

As well as cycling, there will also be music and entertainment from Drumnation and our local Morris Dancers, arts and crafts activities, and a community picnic (attendees are invited to bring their own lunch).

There will be opportunities to find out more about cycling in the city, free repairs for any bicycles in need, and lessons for those who may feel rusty on two wheels.

To finish, there will be a churchyard cycle at 2pm. Finally, the church tower will then be open for visitors from 2-4pm. No children under the age of five or under 1m tall are allowed to climb the tower.

A Choral Patronal Mass is taking place at St Mary’s next Tuesday (7pm).

There will be clergy, choirs and members of local churches – St Luke’s, the Cathedral, the Church of the Ascension, St Saviour’s, and Holy Spirit, Southsea – to help celebrate the Feast of the Assumption and St Mary’s’ Patronal Festival.

The guest preacher will be the Venerable Luke Irvine-Capel, the Archdeacon of Chichester.