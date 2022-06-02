Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson hailed Portsmouth as one of the most patriotic cities in the UK as it braces itself to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the coming days.

It comes after the city council came under fire for a lack of bunting and jubilee decorations in Guildhall Square.

Florist Tara Flood was among those to raise their frustration at the absence of flags.

Guildhall Square pictured on June 1, ahead of the four-day weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The 52-year-old, who grew up in Southsea but is now living on the Isle of Wight, said she remembered the city centre decked in red, white, and blue for the Silver Jubilee in 1977.

Speaking to The News, Tara said: ‘In 1977 everything was decorated. Every other celebration I have seen the Guildhall even had bunting.

‘But for the Platinum Jubilee, there is nothing. I just think it’s really awful and poor. I actually can’t believe it.’

Retired soldier Patrick Casey, of Waterlooville, was also in Guildhall Square and expressed disappointment at the lack of bunting.

However, he insisted he was confident the city would rally to stage a stunning event for the Queen.

The 61-year-old said: ‘It is sad there aren’t more decorations in Guildhall Square.

‘But Portsmouth is a city that always celebrates the armed forces and does it the best.

‘And I know there is a real love and pride in the Queen and in Britain. So I’m not worried.’

Cllr Vernon-Jackson brushed aside the comments and said the whole city was expected to come alive over the four-day weekend to celebrate the Queen.

He added: ‘I think we have more jubilee street parties in Portsmouth than anywhere else in the country.

‘We have 130 parties in Portsmouth… I think it says everything about how we’re a community city.

‘This is about celebrating with our neighbours. But it is also about links with the military – we’re home of the Royal Navy and people do want to celebrate a life well-lived by the Queen and all she has done for the country throughout her life.’