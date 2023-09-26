News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth City Council awarded £430,000 to help those at risk of homelessness or rough sleeping

People who are at risk of homelessness or rough sleeping in Portsmouth will receive extra help over the next two years thanks to government funding awarded to Portsmouth City Council.
By Simon Carter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST- 2 min read
Portsmouth City Council will receive £430,000 over two years to help homelessness and rough sleeping
The council will receive £430,000 from the Rough Sleeping Initiative Additional Targeted Funding scheme, provided by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

The council already provides a range of services in the city to help support rough sleepers and those at risk of homelessness, including a day service and a rough sleeping pathway which has 105 units of supported temporary accommodation.

The additional grant, available for use until April 2025, will allow the council to continue and improve support for homeless people who live in temporary accommodation and those still sleeping rough.

It will also be used to support homeless people into private rental housing and make sure they can pay their rent.

DLUHC figures show 16 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in Portsmouth based on a snapshot of a single night in autumn last year – down from 24 the year before.

The figures suggest 3,069 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in England last year – a 26% rise on 2021.

Cllr Darren Sanders, PCC cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: "As a council we are committed to tackling homelessness.

"We already do a lot to support people in our city who are homeless or sleeping rough, and this funding means we can help some of the most vulnerable members of our city by working with them and partner organisations to provide even more support where needed.

“During the summer residents may have noticed more people sleeping rough in the city, which is expected due to better weather.

“The council has a team of people who go out in Portsmouth every day and give people who are rough sleeping any help they need, including supporting them to access accommodation.

“Numbers may vary from night to night and there are many reasons for this.

"People may be temporarily homeless or have accommodation they do not want to return to; they may have just arrived in the city, or need extra help in addition to support with housing.”

