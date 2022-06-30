Shared rental bikes could be available in Portsmouth in the summer if plans are approved on Tuesday.

If the proposal goes ahead, Portsmouth residents and visitors could soon see the alternative form of travel rolled out in the city by summer in steps towards creating a cleaner city.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘It is important we do all we can to address air pollution and traffic congestion in the right way for Portsmouth. I therefore look forward to discussing the proposals for a bike share trial in Portsmouth at my meeting next week.’

The plans to launch a shared bike rental scheme will be discussed at Portsmouth City Council's traffic and transportation decision meeting on July 5 and if approved, around 38 docking stations and 200 pedal and electric bikes could be available to rent by autumn.

The trial is part of plans to make cycling to shops and the seafront easier for residents, without the hassle of storing a bike while reducing use of cars in the city.

Bike share company Beryl has been selected to operate the trial.

Beryl have a number of safety features, only granting bike hire to anyone 16 and over and allowing them to operate only within Portsmouth.

The council would work closely with Hampshire Constabulary and Beryl throughout the trial to monitor its success.