Portsmouth City Council is supporting public engagement for the people of Cosham by hosting a free community event this weekend for all to attend.

The council has been contacting people across the area to hear ideas, ambitions and hopes for Cosham, and it is hoping that this event will provide a platform for people to have their say.

The family event, which will be held at Cosham Park, between Northern Road and Portsmouth Road, between midday and 2pm, will offer a range of free activities for everyone to get involved in.

Portsmouth City Council is hosting a community Cosham Party

There is set to be live music and entertainment, face painting and arts and crafts, as well as free snack, ice creams and refreshments.

Cllr Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘This event is a great opportunity to celebrate with your local community, whilst helping to shape Cosham for future generations.

‘The project represents a lot of the values identified by residents and businesses in Portsmouth’s 2040 City Vision, which includes our happy and healthy city goal to build thriving communities. I would encourage as many people as possible to attend our event and see how they can share their ambitions for Cosham.’