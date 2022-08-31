Portsmouth City Council strikes green with Patey Court as it becomes its most energy efficient property to date

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two weeks ago Patey Court, at Paulsgrove, opened its doors to new residents and now it is leading the way in helping the council achieve plans to become a more energy efficient city.

Focusing on sustainability, the assisted-living flats are the latest addition to the council's housing portfolio and achieved great results during its Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) assessment last week receiving a rating of A9, exceeding building regulation standards.

This gives Patey Court the title of the council's most energy efficient building.

Patey Court at Paulsgrove.

The council says it is pleased with the outcome given that fewer than 40,000 homes in England have an EPC rating of A.

Designed by the council's in-house team of architects, landscape architects and building services engineers, Patey Court uses a combination of energy-saving measures such as carbon conscious building fabric and high performance triple glazed windows in all flats.

As well as this the building also houses efficient lighting and lighting controls, a communal ground source heat pump which means there is no need for gas on site, solar panels, and Tesla battery storage.

The property runs entirely on electricity which means that when the national grid decarbonises in 2035, Patey Court will be net zero carbon.

Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and preventing homelessness, said: ‘We started Patey Court with sustainability in mind and I'm so pleased it's now officially our most energy efficient property.