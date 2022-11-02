Portsmouth City Life church expansion plans set for approval - despite fears from residents

Dozens of people have now written to Portsmouth City Council in response to the planning application submitted last year for the Tangier Road building with opinions divided on the scheme, which is aimed at making the church more welcoming.

They have warned that the development, which includes the enlargement of its halls, the building of a cafe and new accessibility arrangements, would only make worse parking problems in the area and issues of noise when it holds services.

NOW READ: Decision to be made on converting part of Southsea hotel into flats

What the City Life Church in Tangier Road, Portsmouth, could look like if its extension plans are approved

Pauline Judge, who lives in Tangier Road, said it was an 'unnecessary overdevelopment' of the church site.

'The building already overlooks surrounding properties to their detriment, especially so when noise emanates from the building when neighbours should be able to enjoy the peacefulness of their own gardens and properties,' she said. 'It seems beyond comprehension that an additional two-storey development could be squeezed on to such a small site which would affect the value of surrounding properties.'

She said that increased use of the church throughout the week would expand parking problems beyond just the busiest time of its Sunday service.

Lynton Grove resident Brian Arnold said there was 'no reason' for the expansion of the church and warned the development, if allowed, would negatively affect business and community organisations in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirty-nine people have objected to the planning application while 32 have written to the council in support of it, saying the church was being 'unfairly scapegoated' for parking problems.

Church leader Daniel Harman said the project would make the building more accessible and make it 'as inclusive as possible'.

'The Bridge of Hope expansion will enable us to enhance our services to Baffins and the city of Portsmouth through outreach initiatives,' he said. 'City Life is a warm, welcoming and inclusive community that is a great support and haven for many from all walks of life, ages and nationalities, including many who can be often overlooked by society.'

A planning statement submitted with the application said the existing layout of the building ‘is such that it can appear closed to non-members’ and that this would be addressed by the extensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to concerns raised, the church revised its designs earlier this year to reduce the scale of the proposed cafe and alter the main entrance to the building.

And a report published ahead of Wednesday's (November 9) meeting of the planning committee says the scheme, which was not opposed by council highways officers, is ‘acceptable’ and can be ‘adequately accommodated’ on the site.

‘The proposal is considered to be of an acceptable design, scale and form that would satisfactorily integrate with the site's context,’ the report says. ‘The proposal would not unacceptably impact upon the amenities enjoyed by the occupants of neighbouring properties.