Portsmouth Co-Op manager Steve Collins completed the marathon hike alongside his wife Annie.

Steve Collins, who works at The Co-operative food store in Winter Road, took part in the MacMillan Cancer Mighty Hike along the Thames on July 16, taking on the 26-mile trek in 32C heat.

Thanks to donations from store colleagues, fellow Southern Co-op store managers and customers, Steve has raised £750 for the cancer charity alongside his wife Annie.

Steve said: ‘We both have family and friends who have either been taken by this horrendous disease or are currently battling it. Walking along with 1,500 other people, you see people with photos of loved ones they have lost.’