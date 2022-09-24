News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth coast guard teams scrambled to 'serious' medical emergency onboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship Anthem of the Seas

COAST guard teams have been scrambled to extract an elderly woman suffering a serious medical episode onboard a cruise liner sailing through Portsmouth harbour.

By Richard Lemmer
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 7:10 am

Bembridge and Portsmouth coastguard rescue teams were tasked to attend cruise liner Anthem of the Seas due to the incident at 8.50pm on Friday night.

The patient – an elderly woman – was taken to Camber Docks, where South Central Ambulance Service is believed to have been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Stock photo of Royal Caribbean International's Anthem of the Seas in Greenock, Scotland. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A spokeswoman from HM Coastguard said it was a ‘complex’ incident.

She said: ‘She was in a bad way, she needed extracting.’

Anthem of the Seas has continued it voyage and has sailed beyond the Isle of Wight towards the English Channel.

