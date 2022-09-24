Bembridge and Portsmouth coastguard rescue teams were tasked to attend cruise liner Anthem of the Seas due to the incident at 8.50pm on Friday night.

The patient – an elderly woman – was taken to Camber Docks, where South Central Ambulance Service is believed to have been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Stock photo of Royal Caribbean International's Anthem of the Seas in Greenock, Scotland. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A spokeswoman from HM Coastguard said it was a ‘complex’ incident.

She said: ‘She was in a bad way, she needed extracting.’