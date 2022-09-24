Portsmouth coast guard teams scrambled to 'serious' medical emergency onboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship Anthem of the Seas
COAST guard teams have been scrambled to extract an elderly woman suffering a serious medical episode onboard a cruise liner sailing through Portsmouth harbour.
Bembridge and Portsmouth coastguard rescue teams were tasked to attend cruise liner Anthem of the Seas due to the incident at 8.50pm on Friday night.
The patient – an elderly woman – was taken to Camber Docks, where South Central Ambulance Service is believed to have been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Salon owner ‘fuming’ at Nail, Brow, and Lash Awards event in Manchester after splashing the cash on tickets for staff
-
2
WATCH: Royal Navy, RAF and US military obliterate warship in rare and impressive firepower exercise
-
3
Supernatural actor Ryan Grantham shoots mum in head and given life sentence for disgraceful murder, known for appearing in ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ and Riverdale
A spokeswoman from HM Coastguard said it was a ‘complex’ incident.
She said: ‘She was in a bad way, she needed extracting.’
Anthem of the Seas has continued it voyage and has sailed beyond the Isle of Wight towards the English Channel.