As I stepped through the gates of Guildhall, I felt as though I had been transported to a world of fantasy as Ewoks, wizards and Ghostbusters walked past me.

Transformed into something out of a film, Guildhall Square looked unrecognisable as the gated area demonstrated the parallels of a normal weekend and the two day Comic Con festival. From quirky props including the Ghostbusters car to a Tardis, which had flown in for the ocassion, everyone had clearly pulled out all of the stops - and I for one was very impressed.

Portsmouth Comic Con has built up a reputation for being an inconic and unmissable event that is attended by thousands annually. I attended the event last year with The News and it was astonishing - but this year, it was even better.

I spent the day at Comic Con and was absolutely flabbergasted by the creativity and passion. Pictured: Reporter Sophie Lewis

Don’t get me wrong, I was looking forward to the day, even if I was working - but as I wandered round and got the opportunity to see the unbelievable costumes and outfits, I was overwhelmed with excitement. I found my inner child desperately wanting to come out and when I saw some of the Dr Who props, I felt as though I had been transported back to my childhood.

I vividly remember watching the Weeping Angels’ debut in the ‘Blink’ episode as a youngster and being absolutely terrified. Every statue I saw, even the cherub in our garden at the time, petrified me - and I was haunted by it for months. Even now, as a fully grown adult, I remember the fear I had as a child.

So, when I turned a corner and found myself at eye level with one of these angels, I immediately felt nostalgic. I’m not afraid anymore but instead I was blown away at the Dr Who props that were at the event. From the Weeping Angel to a Dalek, it was impressive to say the least.

As I continued to wander around, I could not believe my eyes. The amount of detail that people had put into their outfits was incredible and I found myself admiring the passion that swarmed the event. From the makeup to the hair and the clothing, it was incredible - and it was an immaculate atmosphere to see people sharing their love of fiction.

There was something happening in every corner of the square. From stalls to crafts and competitions to panels with some extremely iconic guests including Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred.