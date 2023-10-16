News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Portsmouth Comic Con team hosting Halloween spooktacular in Gunwharf Quays this half term

The team at Portsmouth Comic Con is hosting a free Halloween event in Gunwharf Quays during October half term.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gunwharf Quays and Portsmouth Comic Con are partnering up this half term to offer families the opportunity of spooky fun.

Taking place on October 25, the team from Portsmouth Comic Con will be in Gunwharf Quays from 10am to 2pm and there will be photo opportunities, games and prizes to be won.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be the chance for one lucky winner to bag a family ticket to Portsmouth Comic Con on May 11 and 12, 2023.

Portsmouth Comic Con and Gunwharf Quays have partnered up to host a free Spooktacular event over the October half term.Portsmouth Comic Con and Gunwharf Quays have partnered up to host a free Spooktacular event over the October half term.
Portsmouth Comic Con and Gunwharf Quays have partnered up to host a free Spooktacular event over the October half term.
Most Popular

People are being encouraged to turn up in their best Halloween outfits and they will be able to pose with a giant inflatable Incredible Hulk as well as a host of superheroes from Comic Con’s cosplayers, Dream Team Portsmouth.

For more information about the Portsmouth Comic Con’s Spooktacular, click here.

If you are interested in buying tickets for Portsmouth Comic Con next May, click here.

Related topics:Gunwharf QuaysPortsmouth