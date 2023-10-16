Portsmouth Comic Con team hosting Halloween spooktacular in Gunwharf Quays this half term
Gunwharf Quays and Portsmouth Comic Con are partnering up this half term to offer families the opportunity of spooky fun.
Taking place on October 25, the team from Portsmouth Comic Con will be in Gunwharf Quays from 10am to 2pm and there will be photo opportunities, games and prizes to be won.
There will also be the chance for one lucky winner to bag a family ticket to Portsmouth Comic Con on May 11 and 12, 2023.
People are being encouraged to turn up in their best Halloween outfits and they will be able to pose with a giant inflatable Incredible Hulk as well as a host of superheroes from Comic Con’s cosplayers, Dream Team Portsmouth.