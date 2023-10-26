Portsmouth Comic Con's Spooktacular at Gunwharf Quays welcomed a giant inflatable Hulk and dozesns of families
The team at Portsmouth Comic Con had a blast yesterday as families flocked to join in on Halloween half term fun.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST
Gunwharf Quays and Portsmouth Comic Con partnered up yesterday (October 25) to offer families the opportunity of spooky fun.
The team from Portsmouth Comic Con were in Gunwharf Quays from 10am to 2pm and the event had a brilliant response.
There were lots of prizes on offer and it was a fun morning had by all.
Here are 12 pictures of the event:
