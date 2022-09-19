Portsmouth community leader Clare Martin from Pompey in the Community invited to the Queen's funeral
A COMMUNITY leader from Pompey in the Community has said she has been ‘overwhelmed’ by an invitation to join other inspirational leaders from across the country at the State Funeral of the Queen.
Pompey in the Community is an independent charitable trust affiliated to Portsmouth Football Club, with its sports and support programmes helping tens of thousands of people each year.
Now the organisation’s CEO Clare Martin has been recognised for her long-standing service to the community as she is invited to be a guest at the State Funeral of the Queen.
Clare, who has worked at Pompey in the Community for 21 years, said the invitation was ‘utterly surreal’ – and a ‘huge honour’.
She said: 'I missed the call from the Home Office and phoned back - I was at a friend’s in Spain, we were just sitting around the pool.
'It was utterly surreal - all we had been doing in Spain was watching the telly and feeling quite removed from it.
'I'm completely overwhelmed. I don't think honours come much bigger than this.
She added: 'I feel not really deserving. If you work in the charity sector like I do, you know there are thousands of people who deserve this honour.’
Describing the moment that she discovered that the Queen had died, she said: 'We were in the departure lounge of Gatwick and it was on the big screens. We were watching the room as other groups became aware - some groups cried, some groups raised a glass. It was very moving.
Clare said Pompey in the Community is currently focused on building the a ‘huge’ community hub at the under-construction John Jenkins Stadium, due to be completed later in the year.
The stadium will feature all-weather pitches, gym, dance studio, boxing facilities, clubhouse and much more.
Anyone wishing to support the construction and community work around the new stadium can contact the charity by emailing [email protected]