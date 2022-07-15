Severe disruption is expected across the South Western Railway (SWR) network on Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 July, following the announcement of a new RMT strike.

The national rail walk-out is set to take place on the Wednesday, but the knock-on effect of the strike means that a late starting reduced service is likely to run on the following day.

SWR is working closely with Network Rail to produce an amended timetable for the affected days, according to the union.

Portsmouth & Southsea railway station. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-16).

Service levels are expected to be similar to those during the last strike period in June, when a severely reduced number of trains ran on just a handful of key routes.

Rail customers are being urged to consider alternatives to travelling by rail on the strike days.

SWR’s managing director Claire Mann said: ‘It is bitterly disappointing that the RMT has announced this latest strike date. We know how damaging and disruptive industrial action can be, and I’m sorry to all those who’s plans will be disrupted by this damaging strike.

“’We are working hard to finalise a contingency timetable, but we expect we’ll have no choice but to close significant parts of our network on Wednesday, July 27, with severe disruption expected on the following day.