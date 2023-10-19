Portsmouth company raises £23,000 for Naomi House hospice by walking 2,000km in one day

The team from GRP Solutions who walked the Thames Valley Path to raise more than £23,000 for Naomi House and Jacksplace hospice

A team of 45, including employees and some of their clients and suppliers, walked the Thames Valley Path, from Bishops Park in London to Runnymede in Berkshire on one of the hottest days of the year.

They collected more than 400 donations from their customers, suppliers and friends for the hospice which supports life-limited and life-threatened children, exceeding their original target of £16,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn Butcher, senior relationship manager at Natwest, joined the trek. He said: “I was very proud to join my client, the fantastic GRP Solutions team from Portsmouth, on this epic challenge. Hiking in 33 degrees was a brutal experience, both mentally and physically, but one that I would repeat to raise further funds for the amazing Naomi House & Jacksplace. I’d like to thank my friends, fellow professionals, and colleagues for their generous support, raising £4,500 towards this worthy cause – you have simply blown me away with your generosity.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Harpur, Managing Director at GRP Solutions, said: “Being part of the Naomi House & Jacksplace family and having their support inspires the team. I loved how we completed the challenge with such great team spirit, humour, and care for each other. Well done and thank you to everyone involved.”

Senior fundraiser at Naomi House & Jacksplace Ella Clayton said: “We are so honoured to have the support of GRP Solutions who all selflessly achieved something remarkable to help us be there for local children, young adults and families.”