Portsmouth company raises £23,000 for Naomi House hospice by walking 2,000km in one day
A team of 45, including employees and some of their clients and suppliers, walked the Thames Valley Path, from Bishops Park in London to Runnymede in Berkshire on one of the hottest days of the year.
They collected more than 400 donations from their customers, suppliers and friends for the hospice which supports life-limited and life-threatened children, exceeding their original target of £16,000.
Martyn Butcher, senior relationship manager at Natwest, joined the trek. He said: “I was very proud to join my client, the fantastic GRP Solutions team from Portsmouth, on this epic challenge. Hiking in 33 degrees was a brutal experience, both mentally and physically, but one that I would repeat to raise further funds for the amazing Naomi House & Jacksplace. I’d like to thank my friends, fellow professionals, and colleagues for their generous support, raising £4,500 towards this worthy cause – you have simply blown me away with your generosity.”
Brian Harpur, Managing Director at GRP Solutions, said: “Being part of the Naomi House & Jacksplace family and having their support inspires the team. I loved how we completed the challenge with such great team spirit, humour, and care for each other. Well done and thank you to everyone involved.”
Senior fundraiser at Naomi House & Jacksplace Ella Clayton said: “We are so honoured to have the support of GRP Solutions who all selflessly achieved something remarkable to help us be there for local children, young adults and families.”
Donations can still be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/grp-solutions-ltd.