Portsmouth council undertake repairs after almost all cash pay machines vandalised at Tipner park and ride service

VANDALS have put almost all the cash pay machines at the Tipner park and ride service out of action – with Portsmouth’s council working to repair or replace them.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:16 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 5:40 pm

The vandalism is believed to have taken place on Tuesday, August 16, at about 11.30pm

The vandals struck a week before Victorious Festival brought tens of thousands of people into the city.

Nine out of 10 machines – which are separate from smart card machines – were out of action due to the vandalism.

Signs at the Tiper park and ride service.

A Portsmouth City Council spokeswoman said: ‘Four machines were repaired and back in service with card payment facility on the morning of Wednesday 17. In addition, a new machine was installed within 24 hours which could take cash payments.

‘Customers were also able to pay online using RingGo. We are looking at replacing the existing machines, which are located throughout the car park, with fewer at the bus stop as customers are no longer required to display a ticket on their vehicle.’

