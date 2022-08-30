Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vandalism is believed to have taken place on Tuesday, August 16, at about 11.30pm

The vandals struck a week before Victorious Festival brought tens of thousands of people into the city.

Nine out of 10 machines – which are separate from smart card machines – were out of action due to the vandalism.

Signs at the Tiper park and ride service.

A Portsmouth City Council spokeswoman said: ‘Four machines were repaired and back in service with card payment facility on the morning of Wednesday 17. In addition, a new machine was installed within 24 hours which could take cash payments.