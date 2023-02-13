Chris Masters, 32, and his wife Nicola, 28, said they are at the end of their tether after being subjected to the grim living conditions. This had included seeing mice popping up in the oven and a child’s bed for two years until Portsmouth City Council finally restored order last August at their Lords Court maisonette in Lords Street, in Fratton.

After overcoming that obstacle, the beleaguered family have now been forced to contend with mould throughout their flat which is affecting the health of their two boys, aged two and three, and a 11-month old girl. The youngest boy is said to have been presenting with asthma symptoms.

Chris Masters and his wife Nicola in their two-bedroom Portsmouth City Council maisonette at Lords Court, Lords Street, in Fratton. Pic supplied

Chris said: ‘Two years ago, the council insulated one of the bedrooms and the ceiling, but that hasn’t made any difference. They insulated the other bedroom about six months ago and that hasn’t helped. There is also a leak in the bathroom and the kitchen ceiling is starting to show cracks.

‘A surveyor came out and said just put the heating on but that doesn’t work because all the boys do is just cough at night - and we can’t afford it because of the gas prices. I sent a letter to the council from the GP saying about the children’s health. We have been put in the medium band which they backdated to March when our girl was born which means there is less urgency to move us.

‘We need to move because I don’t feel that the property is suitable or adequate for my family, but the council have just said they have a backlog and nobody seems to take any interest.’

Chris said the council had been called out on various occasions and said the moisture levels were 85 when they should be 40-50 which was down to being overcrowded. The dad said they have been left on the medium band rather than the more urgent band as the property is not the cause of the children’s health issues according to the council.

Chris Masters, 32, and his wife Nicola, 28, have been living with mice in their two-bedroom Portsmouth City Council maisonette at Lords Court, Lords Street, in Fratton. Pic supplied

But the family’s GP said the situation could lead to ‘serious’ health issues for the children unless it is resolved. A letter from the family’s GP at the Portsdown Group Practice asked if the council could ‘assess the housing situation as soon as possible’ especially with the younger boy presenting with symptoms of asthma.

The letter continued: ‘He has had regular chest symptoms since birth as does his younger sister. They live in a two-bedroom maisonette which mum reports is constantly damp with recurrent mould growth in many areas. This has not been resolved by recent work to resolve the situation.’

It added: ‘Living in damp and mouldy accommodation is highly likely to worsen the symptoms of children with respiratory conditions, increasing the risk of complications and serious illness.’