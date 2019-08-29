Portsmouth couple's fury at having to break into their own house after estate agents lose keys

A COUPLE’S dream of moving into their new family home turned into a nightmare when they had to break into their own house after the estate agents lost the keys.

After spending £185,000 on their Wallington Road property, Laura and Terry Stanley arrived at Beal’s estate agents in North End to collect the keys.

Laura Stanley at her new home in Copnor'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190828-4178)

Laura said: 'I was called on Friday, August 23 to collect the keys - we were so excited. When we got there we were told they couldn’t find the keys. We were given all sorts of reasons including they were with the vendor who was living is the USA. We were then informed her uncle had them and they also said there was a set with the contractors.’

After two hours sitting in the office, neither of the two sets of keys could be located.

‘We had been there from 4pm to 6.15pm and no one seemed to know where they were. We eventually asked for a locksmith and were told they would be at the property for 7.30pm – no-one turned up. My husband phoned the number we were given only to be told there were no locksmiths available in the area. At this point we’d been waiting four hours to get into our new house. The estate agent and the vendor had been paid yet we couldn’t get into our property. It’s absolutely disgusting,’ said Laura.

Laura and Terry eventually organised for their own locksmith to come out at a personal cost of £156.

Laura Stanley 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190828-4208)

‘We eventually got into the house at 9.15pm,’ said Laura. ‘The next day there was no apology and we were told to write to the vendor to see if something could be done to cover the cost of the lock. Moving into your first house is supposed to be one of those dream moments yet we are going to remember it for all the wrong reasons.’

Beal’s estate agents has now apologised and refunded the cost of the locksmith.

Senior partner Stacey Walters said: ‘I’ve been made aware of the issues regarding Mr and Mrs Stanley’s house purchase. I have apologised to them and have reimbursed the cost of the lock change.’