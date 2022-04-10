At Trafalgar School in Hilsea, more than 50 apiarists came together to learn about bee diseases, dealing with allergic reactions, splitting a hive, multi Queen colonies and making the most of the wax from their hives by repurposing it into reusable storage packaging.

Talks took place from Dr Patrick Yong, an immunology doctor from Royal Surrey County Hospital, as well as keen crafters and bee inspectors so keepers could gain important tips on sustaining their colonies.

The event was run by Portsmouth & District Beekeeping Association which currently boasts about 160 members.

Andrea Smith and Nicky Pendleton from Portsmouth & District Beekeepers Association.

Many visitors on April 9 hailed from this local association.

Wendy Gilbert, PDBKA’s secretary, said: ‘We've got a full range of programmes for beginners and experience beekeepers and it's been very successful.

‘We've got people today from all over Hampshire. From Andover, Chichester, New Forest and it's all about spreading the word. We like to share our experiences. Everybody's invited, however young or old.

‘We've got young beekeepers, old beekeepers, experienced. It's about making beekeeping more accessible and more interesting as a subject.’

Visitors were given a hand-out on arrival teaching them all about the best plants and shrubbery to attract honey bees to their gardens with talks held throughout the day.

Since the start of the pandemic, this is the first time PDBKA have been able to meet up at a big event.

Prior to the weekend’s convention, sessions often took place over Zoom. However, things are now starting to go back to normal with members meeting up in person on a monthly basis where a new speaker attends each session, for instance the invasive species the Asian hornet.

Newbie to beekeeping, Andrea Smith ran a wax wraps workshop on Saturday, April 9, alongside fellow keeper Nicky Pendleton.

She said: ‘It’s about showing people what they can do with some of the by-products of having bees. Most people know of honey but the wax cappings that we get from the bees which we take off when we produce the honey and it’s about what we can do with that.

‘It’s sustainable because we’re not using plastic bags or cling film and that sort of thing to wrap our food in.

‘I think today is about getting people more informed about keeping bees and encouraging more people to become beekeepers.

‘It’s about broadening the knowledge and sharing the knowledge. It’s quite immersive being able to do other things than just keeping bees. This is about learning about what we can do in the off season when we’ve done everything with the bees and we’ve got a bit of downtime.’