The Fabulous ‘Miss G’ and her show team raised a whopping £2,500 for Queen Alexandra Hospital, at a Jubilee-themed fundraiser at the Royal Maritime Club in Portsea.

The event - ‘A Very Jubilant Miss G’ - was one of many that the performer, carrying out two fundraisers a year for various charities including the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (DSA).

Avid fundraiser and Southsea businessman Andrew Pearce, who is well-known for his magnificent ‘Miss G’ cabaret shows, runs the award-winning Creatiques Bridal Boutique and The HairdressSir on Albert Road, with his husband Robert Pearce.

Miss G and her show team at the Jubilee themed fundraiser, Royal Maritime Club in Portsea. Picture: Snowden photography.

‘Miss G’ performed alongside her team of singers and entertainers, Jodie Vinall, Andrew Talbot New, Betsy Campbell, the cantando female vocal choir and Robert Pearce, known as ‘the queen.’

‘It was absolutely amazing - with the continued support of all my fans,’ said Andrew.

‘And of course the donations that they had given to enable the contribution to the people at QA,’ he added.

Miss G performs at the Royal Maritime Club in Portsea. Picture: Snowden photography.

The group performed songs from 70 decades of the Queen's reign to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, due to take place on June 2, to a sold-out house.

Andrew chose to donate £2,500 to the Portsmouth Hospital Trust, to raise money for a ‘much-needed’ bladder scanner for QA hospital, after one of his customers who works on the ward shared their ‘desperate’ need for one.

‘We’ve got a big following, our shows are always sold out every year,’ added Andrew’s husband Robert.

Proceeds from all ‘Miss G’ cabaret shows are donated to charity, with the next set to take place on May 22 - ‘Miss G’s Afternoon Tea’ - at the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel in Cosham, at £25 per ticket and all profits donated to the Portsmouth DSA.

On the evening, the fabulous Miss G also gave out her awards ‘The Miss GBES’ to her guests, to say thank you for the support over the past 26 years of performing.